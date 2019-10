Where Was David?

David, Phoebe’s boyfriend, was sent to Minsk, the capital of Belarus for work. Later, they refer to him being in Russia. However, Minsk was annexed by Russia in 1793. As a bonus, when he says goodbye to her in season 7, he says a Russian phrase that he learned at work: “Please clean my beakers.” However, David is a physicist, not a chemist. … Why is he cleaning beakers?

Credit: NBC/Giphy