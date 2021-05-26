David and Marcel’s Rocky Relationship

What was the worst part about filming? For Schwimmer, it was working with Marcel, Ross’ pet monkey.

“What inevitably began to happen was that we would all have choreographed bits timed out and it would get messed up because the monkey didn’t do its job right,” he said. “We’d have to reset, we’d have to go again because the monkey didn’t get it right.”

Both Aniston and Perry couldn’t stop laughing at the American Crime Story actor getting angry while explaining his frustrations. “You didn’t have to deal with it,” he said. “It would sit on my shoulder and the trainer would come up and give the monkey live grubs to eat. … I’d have monkey grubby hands all over! It was time for Marcel to f—k off.”