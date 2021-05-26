Proud Parents

Pickles, 86, and Gould, 82, who portrayed Ross and Monica’s parents in the series, were in the audience for the special.

“We loved it because they loved us,” the St. Elsewhere alum, 86, shared. “One day we came to work and they said, ‘The parents are here! The parents are here!’ It was so moving and we really did feel like their parents. In fact, we used to worry about them quite a lot. Elliott said to me, ‘We’re behaving like we’re really their parents,’ and we really did feel we were.” Gould, 82, adorably leaned in and kissed his onscreen wife on the head.