Why There Won’t Be a Movie or Another Episode

Toward the end of the special, the cast agree they have no interest in filming an actual episode or movie.

“That’s all up to Marta and David and I once heard them say, and I completely agree, that they ended the show very nicely, everyone’s lives are very nice. They would have to unravel all those good things in order for there to be stories. I don’t want anyone’s happy ending unraveled,” Kudrow explained. “Also, at my age, to say, like, ‘floopy,’ stop. You have to grow up!”