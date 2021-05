All the Feelings

“It was unbelievable. It was so emotional,” Cox said during an Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance on May 6, 2021. “It’s an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in … 17 years.”

Although the Alabama native thinks she has “the worst memory,” being around her old costars helped her remember a lot that she thought she’d forgotten.

“We had a lot of special surprises, and it was fantastic. It really was,” she added.