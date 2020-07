Back on Stage

In July 2020, Schwimmer said the thing he was most excited about was just the actual reunion. “I guess what I’m honestly most looking forward to is just being in the room with those other five actors,” he told E! News. “But being on the actual soundstage on the actual set for the first time in 10 years, the set that we shot on for 10 years, that to me is going to be a really meaningful experience.”