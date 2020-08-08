Postponed Again

Aniston spoke out after the reunion was delayed again in August 2020 amid concerns about shooting the special with a live audience amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Unfortunately, it’s very sad that we had to move it again,” she told Deadline, admitting “it’s not a safe time” to shoot with a studio full of people. But she insisted that when they do finally get together in front of a camera, “It’s going to be super.”

“You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed,” she said. “Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life, guys.”