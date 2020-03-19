Big Time Adolescence

What do you do when you’re a freshly minted teen and your older sister dumps a guy you idolize? If said guy is played by Pete Davidson, then you latch on to him anyway. That’s the premise of this so-so coming-of-age drama, which premiered back at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and brings almost nothing new to the well-worn genre. Mo (Griffin Gluck) hangs out and gets stoned with his slacker buddy Zeke (Davidson) throughout high school, much to his parents’ chagrin. The friendship is (finally) tested when they hatch a plot to sell drugs to Mo’s classmates. Mo doesn’t elicit much compassion as an apathetic, mumble-mouthed dude who’s clumsy with girls. It’s Davidson who has big-time appeal as the sad clown, even though he’s obviously playing a loose version of himself. (We even see him get inked with a new tattoo.) Just wait until Davidson’s autobiographical comedy King of Staten Island — co-written with the great Judd Apatow — arrives later this summer. (Now streaming on Hulu)

Verdict: Skip it