Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Face it: Margot Robbie’s psycho-perky cheerleader Harley Quinn was the sole redeeming quality of the superhero fail known as Suicide Squad. But the fact that this spin-off was even linked to that DC disaster probably turned off audiences in February. Truth is, this is a lively and colorful much-improved product with some stand-out performances. Now unattached from Jared Leto’s Joker (the breakup was ugly), Harley teams up with three heroines — Gotham City police officer Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), a streetfighter named Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and the assassin Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) — to save young Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from evil crime lord Roman Sionis, a.k.a. Black Mask (Ewan McGregor, hamming it up). The story is overly chaotic; the girl-gang fun factor is killer. And every character gets a chance to shine. (Available for digital purchase on Tuesday, March 24 for $19.99)

Verdict: Stream it