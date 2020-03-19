Emma

First off, let’s just acknowledge that Clueless is the best adaptation of this classic Jane Austen novel (as if anyone would argue otherwise.) But this version, starring the beguiling Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch) as the titular “handsome, clever and rich” 21-year-old character, does the job as a sufficiently delightful diversion. Her Emma is a busybody matchmaker in 19th century England who cares for her hypochondriac father and lines up relationships for everybody but herself. All the while, she bickers with her suitor-to-be (Johnny Flynn). The two mesh well, and their arch banter helps carry a film over its trouble spots — which includes a labored wind-up and an overall lack of depth. Also, it’s only sporadically funny. Still … corsets! (Available on demand on March 20, $19.99 for 48-hour rental)

Verdict: Stream it