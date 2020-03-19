The Hunt

You may recall that back in October, this tongue-in-cheek satire — in which liberal snobs set out to kill people for sport — was put on the shelf because of a public shooting. It should have stayed there collecting dust. Justin Hartley, Ike Barinholtz and Emma Roberts portray some of the 12 American “Deplorables” chosen at random to be kidnapped and thrown in a field so they can be hunted and viciously murdered, Hunger Games-style. Except much bloodier. Plans get derailed when one (Betty Gilpin) fights back. The story is supposed to be provocative, with all the guts-spilling bloodshed and vulgarity, but take away the shock factor and all that’s left is a limp, tension-free story that has very little to say about our social and political differences. (Though the elitist NPR and Ava DuVernay Twitter jokes are vaguely amusing.) At least it’s game over in just 90 minutes. (Available on Demand on March 20, $19.99 for 48-hour rental)

Verdict: Skip it