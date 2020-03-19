The Invisible Man

Elisabeth Moss is such a first-rate actress that she single-handedly turns a B-grade horror flick into a compelling, thrilling and mind-twisting hit. Meet Cecilia, a woman trapped in an abusive relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). She escapes his clutches early on — it’s a terrifically tense prologue — then emerges from hiding upon hearing the news of his suicide. But wait … why are doors suddenly opening? Who stole her architectural designs? Who wrote that mean email to her sister?!!! Even if you’re familiar with the classic novel and film of the same name, this is a modern retelling in every shape and form. The concept that the villain may still be alive relies heavily on the use of ultra-advanced technology, which manages to be innovative or ludicrous depending on the moment. (See: A gun dangling in the air.) But the wide-eyed, palpably fraught Moss somehow sells it all. Don’t get on her bad side, and try to watch with the lights off. (Available on Demand on March 20, $19.99 for 48-hour rental)

Verdict: Stream it

