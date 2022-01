Bob Saget: Now

The America’s Funniest Home Videos host continued to do stand-up comedy after Full House wrapped. He also appeared in Raising Dad, Entourage and had a voiceover role in How I Met Your Mother before returning to his roots by starring in the Fuller House reboot series. Saget also married journalist Kelly Rizzo in October 2018.

The Dirty Daddy author was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room in January 2022.