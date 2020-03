Amy Poehler

From 2001 to 2008, Poehler was a cast member on Saturday Night Live, where she impersonated everyone from Hillary Clinton to Sharon Osbourne. During that time, the actress also appeared on the big screen in Baby Mama and Mean Girls, both costarring her SNL pal Fey. She starred as Leslie Knope — easily her most iconic role — on the NBC series Parks and Recreation from 2009 until 2015.