Anna Faris

Faris won the lead role in 2000’s Scary Movie, which led to parts in The Hot Chick, Waiting… and Just Friends. She also produced and starred in the 2008 hit The House Bunny. Faris’ other film credits include What’s Your Number?, Take Me Home Tonight and The Dictator. The author went on to star on the CBS sitcom Mom and host her own podcast titled “Anna Faris Is Unqualified.”