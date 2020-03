Chelsea Handler

After moving from her native New Jersey to L.A., the comedian honed her stand-up act and later appeared on Oxygen’s hidden camera prank show Girls Behaving Badly. In 2007, she began hosting E!’s Chelsea Lately, which went on to become one of the channel’s highest-rated programs. Handler, who is also a successful author, left E! in 2014 for a Netflix talk show that was canceled after two seasons.