Jane Lynch

The actress earned critical praise for her roles in the droll comedies Best in Show, For Your Consideration and A Mighty Wind, and she delighted mainstream audiences with parts in The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. Lynch later earned a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award for her portrayal of the manipulative cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester on Fox’s Glee.