Kathy Griffin

The Illinois native is known for making fun of everyone from Lindsay Lohan to Barbara Walters in her stand-up routine. From 1996 to 2000, Griffin played Vicki Groener on the sitcom Suddenly Susan. She later starred in her own Bravo reality series, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List. A bestselling author, Griffin has also appeared in several scripted TV shows, including Ugly Betty, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Seinfeld.