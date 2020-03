Kristen Wiig

The Groundlings alum debuted on Saturday Night Live in November 2005, where she quickly became a fan favorite. She left the sketch comedy series in 2011, following the success of the box office smash Bridesmaids, which she starred in and cowrote. Wiig’s other acting credits include Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Despicable Me, Friends With Kids, Adventureland and Knocked Up.