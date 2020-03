Wanda Sykes

The tell-it-like-it-is star is best known for her roles in Comedy Central’s Wanda Does It, CBS’ New Adventures of Old Christine and HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. Her film credits include Monster-in-Law, Evan Almighty, License to Wed and Pootie Tang. From 2009 to 2010, Sykes hosted her own late-night talk show on Fox.