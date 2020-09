Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson

The comedy duo is widely recognized for their “2 Dope Queens” podcast, which later transformed into a four-episode HBO special in 2018. Williams also worked as a correspondent on The Daily Show from 2012 to 2016, while Robinson has written two books: You Can’t Touch My Hair (And Other Things I Still Have to Explain) in 2016 and Everything’s Trash, but It’s Okay in 2018.