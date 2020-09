Nicole Byer

Before scoring a hosting gig on Netflix’s Nailed It, Byer was known for her commentary on MTV’s Girl Code. The stand-up comic hosts several podcasts, including “Why Won’t You Date Me?,” and has made small appearances on shows like 30 Rock, The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. In July 2020, she scored an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for her work on Nailed It.