Paula Pell

From 1995 to 2013, Pell was making moves behind-the-scenes at Saturday Night Live as a comedy writer. Among her most memorable creations are the Spartan Cheerleaders (played by Will Ferrell and Cheri Oteri) and Debbie Downer (played by Rachel Dratch). She later lent a hand in writing Bridesmaids (2011) and This Is 40 (2012), starred in NBC’s A.P. Bio and appeared in Netflix’s Wine Country (2019) with Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Tina Fey.