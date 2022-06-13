Andi Dorfman Weighs In

“I want to be supportive because it’s a franchise that literally put me here right now, so I always feel a bit of support, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t bummed that it’s two women,” the 35-year-old reality star told Entertainment Tonight on June 13. “I’d like to see two men go at it. I don’t know. It gives me a little sexist vibe there that I don’t really love.”

The former attorney revealed that she will most likely tune in to “support” both ladies, but she isn’t exactly pleased with the premise. “I don’t really love the fact that two women have to share the screen,” the former Bachelorette added. “I think we’ve progressed a little further. It’s 2022. … I want each girl to have it for themselves. It is such an incredible thing.”