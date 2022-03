Jesse’s Back

The former Bachelor, 43, confirmed that he’ll return to host the new season. “With every ending, comes a new beginning,” he wrote via Instagram in March. “So excited for @gabby.windey and @pilot.rachel our new BACHELORETTES!!! 🌹🌹 Both are STRONG, SMART, AMAZING and equally DESERVING!!! Can’t wait to join them on their journey to find LOVE!!!”