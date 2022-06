Poster Reveal

“We’re going petal to the metal with Gabby Windey and @pilot__rachel this season on #TheBachelorette!” ABC announced on June 3 via Twitter, unveiling the first look at season 19’s official poster. The promo showed the two ladies wearing rose-printed dressed while driving together in a red convertible along the coast. “Two best friends. One unbelievable season,” the tagline read.