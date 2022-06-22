The Cruise Ship

Nick confirmed in June that some of the season was shot on a boat.

“They said it was hell to film because they decided to have to Bachelorettes, like, last second. So the scheduling was for one Bachelorette. They had to jam it all in,” he claimed on his “Viall Files” podcast. “And then I asked, I’m like, ‘What if it goes really well, like, this is a hit?’ … The people I talk to, they hope they never do it again. Just because of the logistics. I think, a cruise ship probably was the challenge.”