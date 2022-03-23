The Filming Schedule

Production on season 19 is reportedly set to begin in the second to last week of March, which is standard for the spinoff. Gabby and Rachel shared a joint Instagram post on March 21 before they signed offline to start shooting.

“Started from the bottom (of the stairs) now we’re here,” the post read, referring to Rachel crying over Clayton at the “rose ceremony from hell” on season 26. “We couldn’t be more excited to have each other on this journey to find love 💕#thebachelorette.”