What Clayton Thinks

Ahead of the season 26 Bachelor finale, Clayton exclusively told Us that he didn’t want to choose which of his former contestants should be the next Bachelorette. “I was blessed to have a phenomenal bunch of women that were there with me along that journey, and I think you could make an argument for a great deal of them,” he explained. “I can’t really, nor would I feel comfortable, though, giving one person my bit of approval. There’s a lot of women that I think would do a phenomenal job.”