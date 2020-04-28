TV ‘Gallery Girls’ Cast: Where Are They Now? By Emily Longeretta April 28, 2020 Shutterstock; Courtesy Amy Poliakoff/Twitter 7 1 / 7 Amy Poliakoff Since April 2019, Poliakoff has worked as an art consultant at Eden Fine Art Gallery in Miami. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Reviewers Say This Face Mask Is Super Comfortable! This ‘New York Favorite’ Sustainable Sneaker Is a Must-Own for 2020 Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News