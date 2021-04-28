Maisie Williams

As Arya Stark, Williams gave her tomboy character charm, moxie and, as Entertainment Weekly called it, “a devastating dead stare.” How did she do it? “I’m really good at convincing myself somebody’s killed my dad and sometimes I get myself really annoyed,” she revealed. When she’s not changing faces on the small screen, she still finds herself hanging out with Turner. “Sophie and I are the tightest of friends when sitting across from anyone,” the actress told EW in March 2019. She later served as one of the Barely Lethal actress’ bridesmaids when she wed the DNCE crooner in a second ceremony in France in June 2019.