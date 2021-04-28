Sophie Turner

Sansa Stark once had to endure late former fiancé Joffrey’s verbal lashings and the constant threat of violence. Seasons later, she had to face the wrath of now-late husband Ramsay Bolton. Not much fun — but the actress did manage to find joy on the set. For instance, she adopted Zunni, the dog who played her direwolf, Lady. “I want to paint her nails, but my mom said that’s animal cruelty,” she told Us at the show’s season 3 premiere.

The actress’ real love life has gone much more smoothly. She secretly married oe Jonas in May 2019 in Las Vegas after starring alongside him, as well as his brothers Kevin and Nick, and their respective spouses, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, in the Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker” music video, which was released in March 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020.