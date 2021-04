Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

A person doesn’t get much more messed in the head than Jaime Lannister, the blood-thirsty, incestuous twin brother of Cersei — which is why it’s astonishing that the actor who portrayed him so convincingly is actually a well-rounded, balanced, normal dude. The actor is a father of two who enjoys downward dogging with his yoga enthusiast wife and cyclo-cross biking during his downtime.