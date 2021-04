Gwendoline Christie

Two sentences Christie must hear all the time: “You’re so tall!” and “You’re so much prettier in real life!” The 6-foot-3 actress, who played the sword-wielding woman warrior Brienne of Tarth, told Digital Spy that her agent had reservations about her taking the unattractive (and stereotypically masculine) role. But Christie herself had no such hesitations. Having been bullied for her height when she was a teen, she hoped the role would “challenge some prejudices.”