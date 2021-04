Lena Headey

As Cersei Lannister, the ruthless queen who was in love with her twin brother, Headey was both terrifying and terrifyingly relatable. She told Us in March 2013 that fans generally tell her, “‘You’re a real f–king bitch.’ And I take that as a compliment.” Outside of Westeros, the Bermuda native has an even edgier look, usually keeping her dark brunette locks in a short and wavy style.