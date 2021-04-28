Carice van Houten

Van Houten will forever be remembered for this scene: As the mysterious pregnant priestess Melisandre, she lies down on the floor of a cave, completely nude, and proceeds to push out a “baby” of smoke and shadows. It’s hard to imagine anyone else in the role, but it turns out that the Dutch actress had to be convinced of the show’s merits. “I called my friend Seth Meyers,” she told The Los Angeles Times. “I asked him, ‘What is this? Is it good?’ He said, ‘Are you crazy? Say yes!'” The actress went on to star in the mini-series Temple and Red Light.