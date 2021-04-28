Isaac Hempstead-Wright

As young Bran Stark, Hempstead-Wright barely cracked a smile. Why would he? He was paralyzed, more than half of his family diedd, including his parents, and his other siblings were planning to fight in a war. Ahead of the series’ end, one of the show’s youngest-ever stars admitted to feeling sentimental about his time on the HBO show.

“I think it’s difficult with a show as massive … as Game of Thrones to make everybody happy with the ending, but in my opinion, and I think the opinion of everybody on the show, we’ve wrapped up in the most satisfactory way,” Wright explained to Us at Emmys 2018. “It’s bittersweet. There’s lot of layers to the ending.”