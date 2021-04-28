Natalie Dormer

The U.K. native gained international acclaim for her portrayal of Margaery Tyrell on the HBO series, earning nominations for two Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2014 and 2015. She was later cast as Cressida in the final two installments of the Hunger Games franchise and starred in Hozier’s 2015 “Someone New” music video. In April 2021, Dormer revealed that she and partner David Oakes welcomed a baby girl three months prior. “It’s the perfect thing to do during [the coronavirus] pandemic,” she joked on the “That’s After Life” podcast.