Racist Backlash

Ahead of the House of the Dragon premiere, racist social media users attacked Steve Toussaint, who plays Corlys Velaryon, the first Black lead character in the franchise. “I didn’t realize it was a bigger deal until I was racially abused on social media when it was announced,” the U.K. native told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2022. “Yeah, that s–t happened. … Then someone else referred to me by the N-word. There was also a Black American chap who is a big fan of the show who contacted me saying that he gets abuse because he championed me for the part.”