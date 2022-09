Rhaenrya and Daemon’s Incest

The Targaryens are known for incest in the books and on the show, but many viewers were still disgusted when Daemon seduced his niece, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), during a September 2022 episode of House of the Dragon. Alcock later told the New York Post that she felt “quite comfortable” filming the controversial moment, but she described the scene as “pretty gnarly.”