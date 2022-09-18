‘Sexposition’

Throughout Game of Thrones’ original run from 2011 to 2019, critics slammed the show for using “sexposition” scenes to move the plot forward. As many fans were quick to point out, these moments usually involved female nudity, while male characters remained clothed. After the show ended, Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen, admitted that she wasn’t always comfortable with all of her nude scenes.

“I came to terms with that beforehand,” she explained during a November 2019 appearance on Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “But then going in and doing it … I’d been on a film set twice before then, and I’m now on a film set completely naked with all of these people, and I don’t know what I’m meant to do, and I don’t know what’s expected of me, and I don’t know what you want, and I don’t know what I want.”

The Last Christmas actress noted that her costar Jason Momoa, who played Daenerys’ husband, helped her cope with some of the show’s more difficult moments. “He took care of me,” she recalled. “In an environment where I didn’t know I needed to be taken care of. It’s only now that I realize how fortunate I was with that. Because Jason had experience; he was an experienced actor who had done a bunch of stuff before coming on to this. He was like, ‘Sweetie, this is how it’s meant to be, and this is how it’s not meant to be, and I’m gonna make sure that that’s the f–king case.’”