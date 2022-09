Shireen’s Death

Few deaths unsettled viewers more than that of Shireen Baratheon (Kerry Ingram), who was burned alive by her father, Stannis (Stephen Dillane), in season 5. After the episode aired in 2015, some fans took to social media to ask if the show had finally gone too far. Shireen’s death did not occur in the books, but Benioff claimed that it was Martin’s idea, suggesting that it could still appear in a later novel.