The Canceled Spinoff

Before House of the Dragon premiered, HBO produced a pilot for a different Game of Thrones spinoff that never aired. Former WarnerMedia exec Bob Greenblatt revealed in 2021 that HBO spent more than $30 million on the pilot before it was scrapped.

Jamie Campbell-Bower, who was supposed to star in the series alongside Naomi Watts, also admitted he was disappointed that the show didn’t move forward. “Everything happens for a reason,” the Stranger Things star told Entertainment Weekly in July 2022. “I don’t think anything happens by chance. At the time of that spinoff not working out, of course it’s sad. Of course it is.”