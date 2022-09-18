Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

TV

‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘House of the Dragon’ Controversies Through the Years: Incest, ‘Sexposition’ and More

By
Game of Thrones' and 'House of the Dragon' Controversies
 David Fisher/Shutterstock
7
5 / 7
podcast

The Canceled Spinoff

Before House of the Dragon premiered, HBO produced a pilot for a different Game of Thrones spinoff that never aired. Former WarnerMedia exec Bob Greenblatt revealed in 2021 that HBO spent more than $30 million on the pilot before it was scrapped.

Jamie Campbell-Bower, who was supposed to star in the series alongside Naomi Watts, also admitted he was disappointed that the show didn’t move forward. “Everything happens for a reason,” the Stranger Things star told Entertainment Weekly in July 2022. “I don’t think anything happens by chance. At the time of that spinoff not working out, of course it’s sad. Of course it is.”

Back to top