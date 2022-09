The ‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones was widely criticized for rushing through a series of major events that had been built up over the show’s previous seven seasons. While there were many complaints about the show’s final episodes, there were a few major criticisms that popped up repeatedly: Daenerys turned evil too quickly, Jaime and Cersei’s deaths happened too quickly and Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) becoming king was a letdown.