Game of Thrones depicted multiple rape scenes over the course of the show, but the most controversial one happened in season 4. During the episode “Breaker of Chains,” Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) raped his twin sister, Cersei (Lena Headey). Cersei repeatedly said “no” and “stop,” but episode director Alex Graves told Vulture that he thought the interaction became “consensual” by the end. Many fans, however, did not agree.

Martin, for his part, responded to the controversy on his blog, noting that he didn’t discuss the TV version of the moment with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. “The scene was always intended to be disturbing,” he wrote. “But I do regret if it has disturbed people for the wrong reasons.”