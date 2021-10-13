An Alum’s Opinion

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who starred on Game of Thrones from 2011 to 2019, weighed in on the prequel in October 2021. “I saw the teaser trailer that they came out with and I was intrigued,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I thought it was fun to see Matt Smith in that world, in that beautiful white wig. And listen, I’m curious as everyone [to see it].”

He continued: “But it is a very different show. It’s its own show. I just hope it’s great. I hope the success of Game of Thrones won’t get in the way for people when they experience this new show. For us, it took a while for people to get into Game of Thrones. I remember the first season people were saying, ‘[There are] too many characters, I don’t know what’s going on!’ I don’t think they have the luxury we had. They have to start with where we were in, like, season 4 or 5 because that’s what they will be compared to. But I really hope that it’s a massive hit for them.”