Consult the Source

Game of Thrones eventually outpaced Martin’s writing, but House of the Dragon does have a book to reference — the 2018 novel Fire & Blood, which focuses on the history of House Targaryen. Because it’s a George R.R. Martin book it is of course over 700 pages long, but since the show is due out in 2022 at the earliest, devoted fans have plenty of time to catch up. (The author also claims that he’s working on a second volume.)