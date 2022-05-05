Filming’s Complete

“Exciting news out of London — I am informed that shooting has WRAPPED for the first season of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON. Yes, all 10 episodes.” Martin wrote via a February 2022 entry on his LiveJournal blog, noting that he has watched a few “rough cuts” of episodes. “And I’m loving them. Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, color timing, score, all the post-production work. But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific. I hope you will like them as much as I do.”