First Teaser Trailer

The first official teaser for the Targaryen-driven House of the Dragon takes place 200 years before the original Game of Thrones series and introduces fans to Khaleesi’s very blonde ancestors, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Smith) and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (D’Arcy). “Gods. Kings. Fire. Blood,” the promo, released in October 2021, read.