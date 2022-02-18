GRRM Approves

In a December 2021 blog post, Martin revealed that he got a sneak peek of the show’s pilot — and he was thrilled by what he saw. “I’ve seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it,” he wrote. “It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral … just the way I like my epic fantasy. Ryan and Miguel have done an amazing job, and the cast … just as with GAME OF THRONES, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them. (Only to have your heart broken later when … but no, that would be telling). I think the Targaryens are in very good hands. Anticipate away. I do not think you will be disappointed.”